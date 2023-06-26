Command Sgt. Maj Ruben Borja, senior enlisted advisor, Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group - Kuwait speaks at the graduation ceremony of the basic leader course, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jun. 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7894026
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-FM739-5917
|Resolution:
|2648x3590
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Leader Course graduation at Camp Buehring, June 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
