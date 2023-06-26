Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 7894025 VIRIN: 230627-A-FM739-5889 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 5.64 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Basic Leader Course graduation at Camp Buehring, June 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.