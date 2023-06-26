Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Leader Course graduation at Camp Buehring, June 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    Basic Leader Course graduation at Camp Buehring, June 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Chaplain (Maj.) David Stephens, chaplain, Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group - Kuwait, gives the invocation for the graduation ceremony of the basic leader course, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jun. 27, 2023.

    Camp Buehring
    Graduation
    BLC
    Basic Leader Course

