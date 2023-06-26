VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Javier DeJesus, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, July 3, 2023. The promotion was held during a series of exercises to further develop and sustain U.S. and Australian capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. DeJesus is a Bronx, New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

