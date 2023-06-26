Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion [Image 5 of 5]

    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion

    WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Javier DeJesus, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, July 3, 2023. The promotion was held during a series of exercises to further develop and sustain U.S. and Australian capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. DeJesus is a Bronx, New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7893827
    VIRIN: 230703-M-ww783-3912
    Resolution: 2949x4423
    Size: 813.18 KB
    Location: WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion
    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion
    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion
    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion
    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    leadership
    USMC
    RAAF
    VMFA-314

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT