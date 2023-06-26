U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Javier DeJesus, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, July 3, 2023. The promotion was held during a series of exercises to further develop and sustain U.S. and Australian capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. DeJesus is a Bronx, New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)
|07.03.2023
|07.05.2023 01:23
|7893827
|230703-M-ww783-3912
|2949x4423
|813.18 KB
|WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU
|5
|0
This work, VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
