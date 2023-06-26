Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion [Image 1 of 5]

    VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion

    WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Javier DeJesus (left), a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is read his promotion warrant by Sgt. Maj. Nibardo Serrano III, right, sergeant major of VMFA-314,, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, July 3, 2023. The promotion was held during a series of exercises to further develop and sustain U.S. and Australian capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. DeJesus is a Bronx, New York native and Serrano is a Bellflower, California, native. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7893823
    VIRIN: 230703-M-ww783-3605
    Resolution: 4990x3327
    Size: 933.5 KB
    Location: WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    leadership
    USMC
    RAAF
    VMFA-314

