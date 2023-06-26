VMFA-314 Australia Detachment Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Javier DeJesus, a maintenance data specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is read his promotion warrant during his promotion to Gunnery Sergeant at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia, July 3, 2023. The promotion was held during a series of exercises to further develop and sustain U.S. and Australian capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. DeJesus is a Bronx, New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

