230704-N-KW492-1037 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Chaz Michel, from Troy, Ohio, operates a steering control assembly switchboard aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 01:00
|Photo ID:
|7893809
|VIRIN:
|230704-N-KW492-1037
|Resolution:
|5223x3849
|Size:
|938.33 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|TROY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QM3 Michel Operates Steering Control Assembly [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS
