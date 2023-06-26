USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

230704-N-KW492-0000 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Sailors transfer cargo into the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023