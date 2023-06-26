USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

230704-N-KW492-1059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), from Gilroy, California and Cmdr. Joseph Trager, Executive Officer, USS Antietam (CG 54), from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, oversee the ship's evolutions on the port bridge wing as the Antietam approaches the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) for a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

