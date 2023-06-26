Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230704-N-KW492-1059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), from Gilroy, California and Cmdr. Joseph Trager, Executive Officer, USS Antietam (CG 54), from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, oversee the ship's evolutions on the port bridge wing as the Antietam approaches the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) for a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:00
    Photo ID: 7893806
    VIRIN: 230704-N-KW492-1059
    Resolution: 6599x4399
    Size: 875.94 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: GILROY, CA, US
    Hometown: SHEBOYGAN, WI, US
    RAS
    USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

