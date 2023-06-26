Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group [Image 4 of 4]

    AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Col. Glenn Cameron, center, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group (ETSG) incoming commander, assumes command during the ETSG activation and change of command ceremony July 3, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since its inception in March, the ETSG has successfully conducted missions across 12 different bases in eight countries. The group consists of multi-capable Airmen with expertise from engineering, logistics and communications to conduct more effective warfighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 07:28
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    AUAB

