U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, left, speaks during the 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group activation and change of command ceremony July 3, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since its inception in March, the ETSG has successfully conducted missions across 12 different bases in eight countries. The group consists of multi-capable Airmen with expertise from engineering, logistics and communications to conduct more effective warfighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 07:29 Photo ID: 7893367 VIRIN: 230703-F-IM475-1001 Resolution: 7144x4556 Size: 1.51 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.