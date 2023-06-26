U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, left, speaks during the 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group activation and change of command ceremony July 3, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since its inception in March, the ETSG has successfully conducted missions across 12 different bases in eight countries. The group consists of multi-capable Airmen with expertise from engineering, logistics and communications to conduct more effective warfighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 07:29
|Photo ID:
|7893367
|VIRIN:
|230703-F-IM475-1001
|Resolution:
|7144x4556
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group
