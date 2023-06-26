AFCENT stands up Expeditionary Theater Support Group

U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Figiera, center, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group (ETSG) outgoing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander and Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, left, during the ETSG activation and change of command ceremony July 3, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since its inception in March, the ETSG has successfully conducted missions across 12 different bases in eight countries. The group consists of multi-capable Airmen with expertise from engineering, logistics and communications to conduct more effective warfighting missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

