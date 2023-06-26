Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Deploy Boats During Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 8 of 21]

    USCG Deploy Boats During Resolute Sentinel 2023

    CALLAO, PERU

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Members from the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 from Seattle, Washington, work together with the Peruvian Coast Guard to deploy a boat at Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 3, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7893278
    VIRIN: 230703-F-IZ285-1023
    Resolution: 8059x5373
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Deploy Boats During Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

