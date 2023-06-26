Members from the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 from Seattle, Washington, prepare to deploy boats at Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 3, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 7893286 VIRIN: 230703-F-IZ285-1002 Resolution: 6562x4375 Size: 13.59 MB Location: CALLAO, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Deploy Boats During Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.