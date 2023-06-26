Members from the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 from Seattle, Washington, work together with the Peruvian Coast Guard to deploy a boat at Base Naval del Callao, Peru, July 3, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7893273 VIRIN: 230703-F-IZ285-1017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.35 MB Location: CALLAO, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Deploy Boats During Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.