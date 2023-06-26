Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Freedom Fest 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A child watches bubbles during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2023. Freedom Fest was a parade that included various activities for military kids such as a splash zone and other family-friendly water inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 17:57
    VIRIN: 230630-F-AR459-1321
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
