    Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 7 of 10]

    Freedom Fest 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Sophia Rankin and the Sound perform with Chad Freedom and Redline during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2023. They both provided live entertainment held for military family members in celebration of Independence day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 7893069
    VIRIN: 230630-F-AR459-1323
    Resolution: 5853x3894
    Size: 457.23 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

