Freedom Fest 2023

Sophia Rankin and the Sound perform with Chad Freedom and Redline during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2023. They both provided live entertainment held for military family members in celebration of Independence day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

