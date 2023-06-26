A child plays with an inflatable ball during Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2023. Freedom Fest was hosted by the 355th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7893068
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-AR459-1325
|Resolution:
|3830x2548
|Size:
|487.68 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT