U.S. Army Soldiers with the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, perform during a public concert at the U.S. ambassador to Estonia’s residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3. The performance was one of several events coordinated by the U.S. Embassy to celebrate America’s Independence Day with the Estonian public and continue building the relationship between Estonia, the United States, and other NATO allies. The Ivy Brass Band is deployed with other 4th Infantry Division Soldiers across Poland and the Baltic region. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:48 Photo ID: 7892797 VIRIN: 230703-Z-AS463-1273 Resolution: 5511x3674 Size: 1.32 MB Location: TALLINN, EE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division forge strong bonds with Estonia at Ambassador’s Residence during Independence Day celebration [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.