U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, salute the U.S. flag during a U.S. Independence Day celebration at the U.S. ambassador to Estonia’s residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3. The celebration was one of several events coordinated by the U.S. Embassy to celebrate America’s Independence Day with the Estonian public and continue building the relationship between Estonia, the United States, and other NATO allies. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:46 Photo ID: 7892793 VIRIN: 230703-Z-AS463-1124 Resolution: 5405x3603 Size: 2.4 MB Location: TALLINN, EE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division forge strong bonds with Estonia at Ambassador’s Residence during Independence Day celebration [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.