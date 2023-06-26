Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division forge strong bonds with Estonia at Ambassador's Residence during Independence Day celebration

    

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, thanks the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, for their support of the U.S. Independence Day celebration held at the U.S. ambassador to Estonia’s residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3. The performance was one of several events coordinated by the U.S. Embassy to celebrate America’s Independence Day with the Estonian public and continue building the relationship between Estonia, the United States, and other NATO allies. The Ivy Brass Band is deployed with other 4th Infantry Division Soldiers across Poland and the Baltic region. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:47
    Location: TALLINN, EE 
