SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 30, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Champion, from Terrell, Texas, monitors a surface vessel from a remote operated console in the pilot house during a freedom of navigation exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 08:33
|Photo ID:
|7892573
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-JO829-5009
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a freedom of navigation exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT