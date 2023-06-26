SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 30, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) lower a Rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water during a man overboard drill. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 08:33 Photo ID: 7892572 VIRIN: 230630-N-JO829-3010 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 909.89 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a man overboard drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.