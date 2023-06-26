SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 30, 2023) Lt. Alexis Anthony, left, from Middletown, N.Y., and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Alexander Vasquez, from Glendale, Ariz., pose for a photo at the conclusion of a reenlistment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 08:33
|Photo ID:
|7892570
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-JO829-6004
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|940.37 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT