Cody Zilhaver, DFAS Europe Site Director gives remarks during the change of leadership ceremony for the DFAS Europe Site on June 16, 2023 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7892380
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-PB921-1024
|Resolution:
|3584x3192
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Europe Change of Leadership Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
