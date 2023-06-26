Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAS Europe Change of Leadership Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    DFAS Europe Change of Leadership Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Cody Zilhaver, DFAS Europe Site Director gives remarks during the change of leadership ceremony for the DFAS Europe Site on June 16, 2023 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Germany
    DFAS
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

