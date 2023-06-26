Audrey Davis, DFAS Director congratulates the new DFAS Europe Site Director, Cody Zilhaver during the change of leadership ceremony for the DFAS Europe Site on June 16, 2023 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 02:12 Photo ID: 7892379 VIRIN: 230616-A-PB921-1023 Resolution: 6500x5099 Size: 12.98 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DFAS Europe Change of Leadership Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.