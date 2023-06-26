DFAS Europe Change of Leadership Ceremony

From left to right: Audrey Y. Davis, DFAS Director, Timothy Kuhl, outgoing DFAS Europe Site Director, and Cody Zilhaver, incoming DFAS Europe Site Director, raise their hands to hearts for the national anthem during a change of leadership ceremony for the DFAS Europe site on June 16, 2023 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7892375
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-PB921-1005
|Resolution:
|5552x4184
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
