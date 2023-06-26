NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 29, 2023) – Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors observe the curriculum at Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving Great Lakes (CEODD GL) in front of the CEODD indoor training pool during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The learning site runs two courses of instruction for EOD Navy diver (ND) and diving medical technician (DMT) candidates. The 18-day preparatory course is designed to prepare Sailors for EOD and ND “A” schools by providing training and mentoring in entry-level aquatic adaptability and physical and mental conditioning. The 22-day Assessment and Selection Course is designed to prepare the most qualified EOD and ND candidates for a career in the Naval special operations community. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

