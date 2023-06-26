Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes [Image 5 of 7]

    NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 29, 2023) – Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors observe the curriculum at Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving Great Lakes (CEODD GL) in front of the CEODD indoor training pool during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The learning site runs two courses of instruction for EOD Navy diver (ND) and diving medical technician (DMT) candidates. The 18-day preparatory course is designed to prepare Sailors for EOD and ND “A” schools by providing training and mentoring in entry-level aquatic adaptability and physical and mental conditioning. The 22-day Assessment and Selection Course is designed to prepare the most qualified EOD and ND candidates for a career in the Naval special operations community. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7892353
    VIRIN: 230629-N-OO032-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 945.84 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Educators Orientation Visit
    EOV
    NTAG
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group
    SCSTC GL

