    NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes [Image 3 of 7]

    NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 29, 2023) – Gunner's Mate 1st Class Nathan A. Fontaine, right, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, serves as line coach for educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors, in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at NETC schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7892351
    VIRIN: 230629-N-OO032-1377
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 939 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Educators Orientation Visit
    EOV
    NTAG
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group
    SCSTC GL

