NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 29, 2023) – Chief Gunner's Mate Donald W. Maki, middle, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, serves as line coach for educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors, in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at NETC schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

