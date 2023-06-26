230702-N-FQ639-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 12, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Christopher Morris, from Aurora, New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, overlooks from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, as it launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 2, 2023. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7892145 VIRIN: 230702-N-FQ639-1005 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.83 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.