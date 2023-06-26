Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230702-N-F1639-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 remove chocks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 2, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7892144
    VIRIN: 230702-N-FQ639-1002
    Resolution: 4243x3031
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

