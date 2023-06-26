USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230702-N-F1639-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 remove chocks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 2, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

