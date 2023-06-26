Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, perform at the Beanpot Invitational in Lynn, Ma. [Image 4 of 8]

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum &amp; Bugle Corps, perform at the Beanpot Invitational in Lynn, Ma.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Joshua D. Dannemiller, Drum Major, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conducts “company front” at the Beanpot Invitational competition in Lynn, Ma., July 1, 2023. The Beanpot Invitational is a Drum Corps international sanctioned competition held annually in Massachusetts. The Drum & Bugle Corps performed in exhibition after the competition concluded. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, perform at the Beanpot Invitational in Lynn, Ma. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

