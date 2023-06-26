Staff Sergeant Evan S. Middleton, musician “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, practices his musical sequence before the Beanpot Invitational competition in Lynn, Ma., July 1, 2023. The Beanpot Invitational is a Drum Corps international sanctioned competition held annually in Massachusetts. The Drum & Bugle Corps performed in exhibition when the competition concluded. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 07.01.2023
Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US