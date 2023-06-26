Staff Sergeant Kyle J. Menz, musician, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, rehearses his musical sequence before the Beanpot Invitational competition in Lynn, Ma., July 1, 2023. The Beanpot Invitational is a Drum Corps international sanctioned competition held annually in Massachusetts. The Drum & Bugle Corps performed in exhibition when the competition concluded. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
This work, Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, perform at the Beanpot Invitational in Lynn, Ma. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
