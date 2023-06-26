USS Paul Hamilton Bahrain Pull In

230701-N-NH267-1122 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tobias Mertes stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in Manama, Bahrain, July 1, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

