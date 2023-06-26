Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Bahrain Pull In [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Paul Hamilton Bahrain Pull In

    BAHRAIN

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230701-N-NH267-1052 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 1, 2023) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Aaliyah Perez throws a heaving line aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in Manama, Bahrain, July 1, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 02:16
    Photo ID: 7891937
    VIRIN: 230701-N-NH257-1052
    Resolution: 4726x3146
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Bahrain Pull In [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    July 4th

