230701-N-NH267-1088 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) heave line in Manama, Bahrain, July 1, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 02:16 Photo ID: 7891938 VIRIN: 230701-N-NH257-1150 Resolution: 4286x3061 Size: 939.27 KB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Bahrain Pull In [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.