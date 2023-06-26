U.S. and German medics pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. and German medics pose for a photo to commemorate their service during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

Date Taken: 06.26.2023
Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE