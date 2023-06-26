Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen with 182nd Airlift Wing pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen with 182nd Airlift Wing pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, pose for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft to commemorate serving during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 7891921
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-QB509-1017
    Resolution: 5498x3670
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen with 182nd Airlift Wing pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen with 182nd Airlift Wing pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023
    U.S. and German medics pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023
    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023
    U.S. and German petroleum, oil, and lubricant specialist pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT