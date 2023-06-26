U.S. Airmen with 182nd Airlift Wing pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Airmen with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, pose for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft to commemorate serving during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
