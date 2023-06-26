Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen, all petroleum, oil, and lubricant specialists pose for a photo to commemorate their service during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 7891924
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-QB509-5003
    Resolution: 4422x2952
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen pose for a photo at exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    POL
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    AD23

