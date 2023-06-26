230630-N-HF194-1492



NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Ian Henry and Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Jennings, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), dance to the Rhode Island National Guard 88th Army Band after the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony on the ship’s flight deck in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Young)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 Photo by SN Kaitlin Young