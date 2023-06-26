230630-N-HF194-1205
NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) The official party and guests at the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony stand for the U.S. national anthem on the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7891839
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-HF194-1205
|Resolution:
|6092x4061
|Size:
|989.17 KB
|Location:
|NASSAU, BS
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT