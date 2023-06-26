230630-N-HF194-1258

NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Capt. Nakia Cooper, commanding officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), right, and Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, deputy commander U.S. Northern Command, sit in the audience for the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 16:15 Photo ID: 7891840 VIRIN: 230630-N-HF194-1258 Resolution: 2464x3696 Size: 807.82 KB Location: NASSAU, BS Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.