Cmdr. Andrew Thom, front, off-going commanding officer of the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, prepares to depart the formation during an aerial change of command ceremony, near the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 23, 2023. Cmdr. Alexander Horn relieved Thom during the aerial change of command presided over by Capt. Dan Catlin, Commander, Carrier Air Wing CVW-8. VAQ 142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

