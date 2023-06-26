Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command [Image 11 of 14]

    Change of Command

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Cmdr. Alexander Horn, oncoming commanding officer of the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and Lt. Jessica Gapinski, land an E/A-18G Growler on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, June 23, 2023. VAQ 142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

