Change of Command

Cmdr. Andrew Thom, off-going commanding officer of the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, salutes a plane captain on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, June 23, 2023. VAQ 142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

