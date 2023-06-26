U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristina Santiago, from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, operates a forklift to move cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by improving interoperability, and multilateral cooperation with our Allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
