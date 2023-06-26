Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge [Image 3 of 3]

    Northern Edge

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristina Santiago, from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, operates a forklift to move cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by improving interoperability, and multilateral cooperation with our Allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 7891636
    VIRIN: 230627-F-PN902-1114
    Resolution: 5456x3630
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Northern Edge
    366th Fighter Wing

