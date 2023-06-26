Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge [Image 1 of 3]

    Northern Edge

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad McCay, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing A-Staff and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristina Santiago assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho unload cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ground Transportation
    Northern Edge
    366th Fighter Wing

