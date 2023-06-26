U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad McCay, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing A-Staff and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristina Santiago assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho unload cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 00:44 Photo ID: 7891634 VIRIN: 230627-F-PN902-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.3 MB Location: IWAKUNI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.