U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sam Ford from the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, carries dunnage to a staging area to offload cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

