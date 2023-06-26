U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sam Ford from the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, carries dunnage to a staging area to offload cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 00:44
|Photo ID:
|7891635
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-PN902-1108
|Resolution:
|4812x3202
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
